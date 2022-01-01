Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in New Baltimore

New Baltimore restaurants
New Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Twisted Rooster

45225 Marketplace Boulevard, Chesterfield

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$5.99
Served with one side, dipping sauce and a drink.
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN STRIPS$13.99
all natural chicken strips, with seasoned fries
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bagger Dave's Tavern

50570 Gratiot Ave, New Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1574 reviews)
Chicken Tenders & Fries$11.25
Homestyle breading, seasoned with white and black pepper and a touch of garlic, served with your choice of house-made dipping sauce.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fin's Eatery & Spirits

51006 Washington, New Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1316 reviews)
Chicken Tenders$11.95
Southern fried boneless chicken.
