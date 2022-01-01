Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in New Baltimore

New Baltimore restaurants
New Baltimore restaurants that serve fish and chips

Twisted Rooster

45225 Marketplace Boulevard, Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FISH & CHIPS$14.99
beer battered atlantic cod, fried crisp and served with seasoned waffle fries, twisted tartar sauce and grilled lemon on the side
More about Twisted Rooster
Bagger Dave's Tavern image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bagger Dave's Tavern

50570 Gratiot Ave, New Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1574 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$11.95
Three hand-crafted fillets of Atlantic Haddock served with Hand-Cut Fries along with coleslaw, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
Fish & Chips image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fin's Eatery & Spirits

51006 Washington, New Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$15.95
Large tender fillet of Icelandic cod, dipped in our own beer batter and fried golden brown
More about Fin's Eatery & Spirits

