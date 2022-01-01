Fish and chips in New Baltimore
New Baltimore restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Twisted Rooster
Twisted Rooster
45225 Marketplace Boulevard, Chesterfield
|FISH & CHIPS
|$14.99
beer battered atlantic cod, fried crisp and served with seasoned waffle fries, twisted tartar sauce and grilled lemon on the side
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bagger Dave's Tavern
50570 Gratiot Ave, New Baltimore
|Fish & Chips
|$11.95
Three hand-crafted fillets of Atlantic Haddock served with Hand-Cut Fries along with coleslaw, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge