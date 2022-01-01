Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in New Baltimore

Go
New Baltimore restaurants
Toast

New Baltimore restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

 

Achatz Pies - Chesterfield - 30301 Commerce Blvd

30301 Commerce Blvd, Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Pot Pie Small$14.99
Our unique Lobster Pot Pie features real lobster meat and red skin potatoes with sweet corn in a creamy, white sauce! Our savory selections come in both an individual and family size! This product is frozen raw and does require baking - call us ahead and we would be happy to bake it for you
More about Achatz Pies - Chesterfield - 30301 Commerce Blvd
Fin's Eatery & Spirits image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fin's Eatery & Spirits

51006 Washington, New Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
LOBSTER MAC$20.95
More about Fin's Eatery & Spirits

Browse other tasty dishes in New Baltimore

Salmon

Fish And Chips

Cheesecake

Fried Pickles

Calamari

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Nachos

Map

More near New Baltimore to explore

Utica

Avg 4.9 (32 restaurants)

Saint Clair Shores

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Roseville

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Mount Clemens

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Macomb

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Fraser

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Romeo

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (577 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (312 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston