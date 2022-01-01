Nachos in New Baltimore
New Baltimore restaurants that serve nachos
More about Twisted Rooster
Twisted Rooster
45225 Marketplace Boulevard, Chesterfield
|SOUTHWEST NACHO
|$10.99
crispy waffle fries, smothered in twisted queso, grilled chicken, fresh pico de gallo, jalapeños, & cilantro sour cream
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bagger Dave's Tavern
50570 Gratiot Ave, New Baltimore
|Santa Fe Nachos
|$10.95
Grilled all-natural chicken breast, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, shredded cheddar and mozzarella, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro, fresh jalapeños, tortilla chips