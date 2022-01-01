Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in New Baltimore

Go
New Baltimore restaurants
Toast

New Baltimore restaurants that serve nachos

Consumer pic

 

Twisted Rooster

45225 Marketplace Boulevard, Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SOUTHWEST NACHO$10.99
crispy waffle fries, smothered in twisted queso, grilled chicken, fresh pico de gallo, jalapeños, & cilantro sour cream
More about Twisted Rooster
Bagger Dave's Tavern image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bagger Dave's Tavern

50570 Gratiot Ave, New Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1574 reviews)
Takeout
Santa Fe Nachos$10.95
Grilled all-natural chicken breast, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, shredded cheddar and mozzarella, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro, fresh jalapeños, tortilla chips
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in New Baltimore

Fish And Chips

Tacos

Cheesecake

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Coleslaw

Sundaes

Salmon

Map

More near New Baltimore to explore

Utica

Avg 4.9 (26 restaurants)

Saint Clair Shores

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Roseville

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Macomb

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Mount Clemens

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Fraser

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Romeo

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston