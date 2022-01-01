Pies in New Baltimore
New Baltimore restaurants that serve pies
More about Achatz Pies - Chesterfield - 30301 Commerce Blvd
30301 Commerce Blvd, Chesterfield
|Lobster Pot Pie Small
|$14.99
Our unique Lobster Pot Pie features real lobster meat and red skin potatoes with sweet corn in a creamy, white sauce! Our savory selections come in both an individual and family size! This product is frozen raw and does require baking - call us ahead and we would be happy to bake it for you
|Chicken Pot Pie Small
|$10.99
A savory pot pie filled with chicken, red potatoes, carrots, onions, peas, corn, and celery is a quick and easy dinner for when house guests stay a little too long! Our pot pies come in an individual and family size! This product is frozen raw and does require baking.
|Chicken Pot Pie Large
|$21.99
A savory pot pie filled with chicken, red potatoes, carrots, onions, peas, corn, and celery is a quick and easy dinner for when house guests stay a little too long! Our pot pies come in an individual and family size! This product is frozen raw and does require baking.
More about Fin's Eatery & Spirits
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fin's Eatery & Spirits
51006 Washington, New Baltimore
|Pot Pie
|$16.95
Our deep dish pot pie filled with chicken, fresh garden vegetables simmered in a savory gravy and surrounded with a flaky puff pastry
|Apple Pie
|$8.00