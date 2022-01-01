Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in New Baltimore

Go
New Baltimore restaurants
Toast

New Baltimore restaurants that serve salmon

Consumer pic

 

Twisted Rooster

45225 Marketplace Boulevard, Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HOUSE CURED SMOKED SALMON SPREAD$12.99
citrus cured & cold smoked salmon, mixed with cream cheese, chives, red onions and capers. served with toasted baguette
More about Twisted Rooster
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fin's Eatery & Spirits

51006 Washington, New Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
SALMON$22.95
Salmon Michigan Salad$20.95
Mixed greens with sun dried cherries, red onion, sweet candied walnuts, granny smith apples, tomatoes and crumbled Bleu cheese, and grilled salmon
Salmon Salad$17.95
Our house salad, tomatoes, red onions, and cucumber, topped with grilled salmon
More about Fin's Eatery & Spirits

Browse other tasty dishes in New Baltimore

Fried Pickles

Mac And Cheese

Calamari

Cobb Salad

Brownie Sundaes

Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Nachos

Map

More near New Baltimore to explore

Utica

Avg 4.9 (26 restaurants)

Saint Clair Shores

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Roseville

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Macomb

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Mount Clemens

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Fraser

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Romeo

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston