New Bedford bars & lounges you'll love

Go
New Bedford restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in New Bedford

Cork Wine & Tapas image

 

Cork Wine & Tapas

90 Front Street, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Philly Cheese Steak Spring Rolls$11.00
Seasoned beef, peppers, onions, and cheese rolled in a crispy wrapper
Served with spicy aioli and fried onion rings.
(t)
Pan Seared New Bedford Scallops$23.00
Served with ginger-garlic Jasmine rice, sauteed crimini mushrooms, and a roasted macadamia cream sauce, finished with our sweet soy reduction
(gf)
Cork Sliders$15.00
Three black angus beef sliders, crystal cave-aged cheddar, caramelized onion jam, horseradish aioli on toasted Hawaiian rolls
Served with Jersey fries
(t)
More about Cork Wine & Tapas
Pub 6T5 image

 

Pub 6T5

736 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Steak Tips$19.99
Bourbon glazed tips served with garlic mashed potatoes and lemon butter green beans
Nachos$9.99
House made chips, creamy queso sauce, pico de gallo and drizzled BBQ sauce
Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Fried or grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
More about Pub 6T5
Endzone Sports Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Endzone Sports Pub

218 COGGESHALL STREET, New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (1013 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Scrod Mozambique$21.00
Big Texan Burger$16.00
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
More about Endzone Sports Pub
Carmine's at Candleworks image

 

Carmine's at Candleworks

72 North Water Street, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fig$12.99
Fig jam, arugula, parmesan-reggiano, prosciutto, mozzarella, balsamic glaze
Arugula Salad$10.99
Baby arugula, feta cheese, cranberries, toasted almonds, red onions, balsamic vinaigrette
Rigatoni alla Vodka$15.99
San Marzano marinara sauce, touch of cream, parmigiano-reggiano
More about Carmine's at Candleworks
Fathoms Bar and Grille image

 

Fathoms Bar and Grille

255 Popes Island, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Cakes$16.00
Lump crabmeat, onions, peppers, bread crumbs, baked to golden brown, served with remoulade sauce.
Lobster Mac & Cheese$29.00
Fresh lobster meat, garlic, cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese, tossed with penne pasta, oven baked & topped with a buttery panko crust, finished with parmesan cheese & scallions
Fish & Chips$16.00
Fresh local scrod, deep fried, served with french fries, cole slaw, and tartar sauce. Lightly breaded or English battered.
More about Fathoms Bar and Grille
Rose Alley Ale House image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rose Alley Ale House

94 Front Street, New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1 Lb Boneless Tenders$13.99
Comes with up to 2 sauces or dry rubs and 1 side of blue cheese or ranch.
Basket of French Fries$5.99
Basket of French fries.
1.5 Lb Boneless Tenders$18.99
Comes with up to 3 sauces or dry rubs and 2 sides of blue cheese or ranch.
More about Rose Alley Ale House
Play Arcade image

 

Play Arcade

34 Union st, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Super Sliders$14.00
Two mini house-seasoned ground beef patties, bacon, cheese, bread & butter pickles, special sauce. Garnished with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with tetris tots.
Garlic Knots (vegan option)$8.00
A basket of our handmade knots brushed with garlic oil, our signature seasoning blend, and marinara.
Violet's Mac Attack$10.00
Creamy mac & cheese, regular or vegan friendly, just like us! Topped with crispy herb crumbs. Option to add chicken or vegan seitan (+ $5)
More about Play Arcade
Restaurant banner

 

Pour Farm Tavern

780 Purchase Street, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pour Farm Tavern

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in New Bedford

Fish And Chips

Chicken Tenders

Scallops

Mac And Cheese

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Sliders

Clams

Map

More near New Bedford to explore

Fall River

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

South Dartmouth

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston