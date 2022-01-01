New Bedford bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in New Bedford
More about Cork Wine & Tapas
Cork Wine & Tapas
90 Front Street, New Bedford
|Popular items
|Philly Cheese Steak Spring Rolls
|$11.00
Seasoned beef, peppers, onions, and cheese rolled in a crispy wrapper
Served with spicy aioli and fried onion rings.
(t)
|Pan Seared New Bedford Scallops
|$23.00
Served with ginger-garlic Jasmine rice, sauteed crimini mushrooms, and a roasted macadamia cream sauce, finished with our sweet soy reduction
(gf)
|Cork Sliders
|$15.00
Three black angus beef sliders, crystal cave-aged cheddar, caramelized onion jam, horseradish aioli on toasted Hawaiian rolls
Served with Jersey fries
(t)
More about Pub 6T5
Pub 6T5
736 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford
|Popular items
|Steak Tips
|$19.99
Bourbon glazed tips served with garlic mashed potatoes and lemon butter green beans
|Nachos
|$9.99
House made chips, creamy queso sauce, pico de gallo and drizzled BBQ sauce
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Fried or grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
More about Endzone Sports Pub
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Endzone Sports Pub
218 COGGESHALL STREET, New Bedford
|Popular items
|Scrod Mozambique
|$21.00
|Big Texan Burger
|$16.00
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
More about Carmine's at Candleworks
Carmine's at Candleworks
72 North Water Street, New Bedford
|Popular items
|Fig
|$12.99
Fig jam, arugula, parmesan-reggiano, prosciutto, mozzarella, balsamic glaze
|Arugula Salad
|$10.99
Baby arugula, feta cheese, cranberries, toasted almonds, red onions, balsamic vinaigrette
|Rigatoni alla Vodka
|$15.99
San Marzano marinara sauce, touch of cream, parmigiano-reggiano
More about Fathoms Bar and Grille
Fathoms Bar and Grille
255 Popes Island, New Bedford
|Popular items
|Crab Cakes
|$16.00
Lump crabmeat, onions, peppers, bread crumbs, baked to golden brown, served with remoulade sauce.
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$29.00
Fresh lobster meat, garlic, cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese, tossed with penne pasta, oven baked & topped with a buttery panko crust, finished with parmesan cheese & scallions
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Fresh local scrod, deep fried, served with french fries, cole slaw, and tartar sauce. Lightly breaded or English battered.
More about Rose Alley Ale House
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rose Alley Ale House
94 Front Street, New Bedford
|Popular items
|1 Lb Boneless Tenders
|$13.99
Comes with up to 2 sauces or dry rubs and 1 side of blue cheese or ranch.
|Basket of French Fries
|$5.99
Basket of French fries.
|1.5 Lb Boneless Tenders
|$18.99
Comes with up to 3 sauces or dry rubs and 2 sides of blue cheese or ranch.
More about Play Arcade
Play Arcade
34 Union st, New Bedford
|Popular items
|House Super Sliders
|$14.00
Two mini house-seasoned ground beef patties, bacon, cheese, bread & butter pickles, special sauce. Garnished with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with tetris tots.
|Garlic Knots (vegan option)
|$8.00
A basket of our handmade knots brushed with garlic oil, our signature seasoning blend, and marinara.
|Violet's Mac Attack
|$10.00
Creamy mac & cheese, regular or vegan friendly, just like us! Topped with crispy herb crumbs. Option to add chicken or vegan seitan (+ $5)