New Bedford burger restaurants you'll love

Mikey B's image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Mikey B's

989 Victoria Street, New Bedford

Avg 4.2 (629 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips English Batter$16.99
Seafood Platter$27.99
10oz Scull Burger$14.99
More about Mikey B's
The Vault Music Hall & Pub image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Vault Music Hall & Pub

791 Purchase Street, New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (3129 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Chicken Tenders$8.99
Boneless chicken tenders with your choice of sauce or dry rub.
The Hangover Burger$14.99
8oz Angus, duck fat aioli, bacon, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, sunny side egg.
Steak Bomb$14.99
Steak tips, peppers, onions, spicy mayo, mozzarella cheese, Milano roll, side of au jus.
More about The Vault Music Hall & Pub
DNB burgers image

 

DNB burgers

768 Purchase St, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
ROTK$16.00
beef patty, cheddar, house pickles, bbq sauce, fried onion rings & house bacon on a grilled potato bun.
BYOB$16.00
build the perfect burger for you! the sky is the limit.
OG BANKSY$16.00
beef patty, diced white onion, house pickles, ketchup, mustard, cheddar, bacon
More about DNB burgers

