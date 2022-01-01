New Bedford burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in New Bedford
More about Mikey B's
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Mikey B's
989 Victoria Street, New Bedford
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips English Batter
|$16.99
|Seafood Platter
|$27.99
|10oz Scull Burger
|$14.99
More about The Vault Music Hall & Pub
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Vault Music Hall & Pub
791 Purchase Street, New Bedford
|Popular items
|Boneless Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
Boneless chicken tenders with your choice of sauce or dry rub.
|The Hangover Burger
|$14.99
8oz Angus, duck fat aioli, bacon, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, sunny side egg.
|Steak Bomb
|$14.99
Steak tips, peppers, onions, spicy mayo, mozzarella cheese, Milano roll, side of au jus.
More about DNB burgers
DNB burgers
768 Purchase St, New Bedford
|Popular items
|ROTK
|$16.00
beef patty, cheddar, house pickles, bbq sauce, fried onion rings & house bacon on a grilled potato bun.
|BYOB
|$16.00
build the perfect burger for you! the sky is the limit.
|OG BANKSY
|$16.00
beef patty, diced white onion, house pickles, ketchup, mustard, cheddar, bacon