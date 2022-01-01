New Bedford seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in New Bedford
More about Moby Dick Brewing Company
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Moby Dick Brewing Company
16 S Water St, New Bedford
|Popular items
|Portuguese Stuffed Quahog
|$4.00
served individually
|Bavarian Pretzel Sticks
|$9.00
served with grain mustard fondue sauce
|Vegan Burger
|$15.00
beyond meat burger patty, chipotle thousand island, vegan cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato on a pretzel bun. Served with fries
More about Endzone Sports Pub
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Endzone Sports Pub
218 COGGESHALL STREET, New Bedford
|Popular items
|Scrod Mozambique
|$21.00
|Big Texan Burger
|$16.00
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
More about Mikey B's
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Mikey B's
989 Victoria Street, New Bedford
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips English Batter
|$16.99
|Seafood Platter
|$27.99
|10oz Scull Burger
|$14.99
More about Fathoms Bar and Grille
Fathoms Bar and Grille
255 Popes Island, New Bedford
|Popular items
|Crab Cakes
|$16.00
Lump crabmeat, onions, peppers, bread crumbs, baked to golden brown, served with remoulade sauce.
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$29.00
Fresh lobster meat, garlic, cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese, tossed with penne pasta, oven baked & topped with a buttery panko crust, finished with parmesan cheese & scallions
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Fresh local scrod, deep fried, served with french fries, cole slaw, and tartar sauce. Lightly breaded or English battered.