New Bedford seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in New Bedford

Moby Dick Brewing Company image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Moby Dick Brewing Company

16 S Water St, New Bedford

Avg 4.5 (1231 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Portuguese Stuffed Quahog$4.00
served individually
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks$9.00
served with grain mustard fondue sauce
Vegan Burger$15.00
beyond meat burger patty, chipotle thousand island, vegan cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato on a pretzel bun. Served with fries
More about Moby Dick Brewing Company
Endzone Sports Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Endzone Sports Pub

218 COGGESHALL STREET, New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (1013 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Scrod Mozambique$21.00
Big Texan Burger$16.00
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
More about Endzone Sports Pub
Mikey B's image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Mikey B's

989 Victoria Street, New Bedford

Avg 4.2 (629 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips English Batter$16.99
Seafood Platter$27.99
10oz Scull Burger$14.99
More about Mikey B's
Fathoms Bar and Grille image

 

Fathoms Bar and Grille

255 Popes Island, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Cakes$16.00
Lump crabmeat, onions, peppers, bread crumbs, baked to golden brown, served with remoulade sauce.
Lobster Mac & Cheese$29.00
Fresh lobster meat, garlic, cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese, tossed with penne pasta, oven baked & topped with a buttery panko crust, finished with parmesan cheese & scallions
Fish & Chips$16.00
Fresh local scrod, deep fried, served with french fries, cole slaw, and tartar sauce. Lightly breaded or English battered.
More about Fathoms Bar and Grille

