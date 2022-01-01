Cake in New Bedford
New Bedford restaurants that serve cake
More about Dough Company Cafe & Eatery
Dough Company Cafe & Eatery
127 W Rodney French Blvd Ste 1-55, New Bedford
|Bundt Cake Slice
|$6.00
More about Moby Dick Brewing Company
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Moby Dick Brewing Company
16 S Water St, New Bedford
|Molten Lava Cake with ice cream
|$7.00
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
More about The Vault Music Hall & Pub
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Vault Music Hall & Pub
791 Purchase Street, New Bedford
|Carrot Cake
|$8.99
Made with fresh carrots, raisins, pineapple, walnuts and spices. Topped with a cream cheese frosting.
More about DNB burgers
DNB burgers
768 Purchase St, New Bedford
|a Slice of Carrot Cake
|$8.00
3 layer carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
More about Carmine's at Candleworks
Carmine's at Candleworks
72 North Water Street, New Bedford
|Limoncello Cake
|$9.99
Two layered cake with limoncello filling topped with white chocolate shavings, strawberry coulis, fresh berries, whipped cream
|Carrot Cake
|$9.99
Cream cheese frosting, raisins, walnuts, caramel sauce.
|Chocolate Cake
|$10.99
Three layered chocolate cake topped with whipped cream and fresh raspberries.
More about Tia Maria's European Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Tia Maria's European Cafe
42 N Water Street, New Bedford
|Shrimp Cakes
|$8.00
Deep fried croquettes ﬁlled with shrimp
|Red Velvet Cake
|$5.75
Dense with a light chocolate flavor + cream cheese icing
|Codfish Cakes
|$8.00
Deep fried and made up of potatoes, codﬁsh, eggs & parsley
More about Fathoms Bar and Grille
Fathoms Bar and Grille
255 Popes Island, New Bedford
|Crab Cakes
|$16.00
Lump crabmeat, onions, peppers, bread crumbs, baked to golden brown, served with remoulade sauce.
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
Layer upon layer of moist carrot cake studded with raisins, walnuts and pineapple. Finished with smooth cream cheese icing, and a drizzle of white chocolate ganache.
|Lemon Berry Cake
|$7.00