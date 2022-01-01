Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in New Bedford

New Bedford restaurants
New Bedford restaurants that serve cake

Dough Company Cafe & Eatery image

 

Dough Company Cafe & Eatery

127 W Rodney French Blvd Ste 1-55, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bundt Cake Slice$6.00
Moby Dick Brewing Company image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Moby Dick Brewing Company

16 S Water St, New Bedford

Avg 4.5 (1231 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Molten Lava Cake with ice cream$7.00
Carrot Cake$7.00
The Vault Music Hall & Pub image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Vault Music Hall & Pub

791 Purchase Street, New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (3129 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$8.99
Made with fresh carrots, raisins, pineapple, walnuts and spices. Topped with a cream cheese frosting.
DNB burgers image

 

DNB burgers

768 Purchase St, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
a Slice of Carrot Cake$8.00
3 layer carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
Item pic

 

Carmine's at Candleworks

72 North Water Street, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Limoncello Cake$9.99
Two layered cake with limoncello filling topped with white chocolate shavings, strawberry coulis, fresh berries, whipped cream
Carrot Cake$9.99
Cream cheese frosting, raisins, walnuts, caramel sauce.
Chocolate Cake$10.99
Three layered chocolate cake topped with whipped cream and fresh raspberries.
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Tia Maria's European Cafe

42 N Water Street, New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (789 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Cakes$8.00
Deep fried croquettes ﬁlled with shrimp
Red Velvet Cake$5.75
Dense with a light chocolate flavor + cream cheese icing
Codfish Cakes$8.00
Deep fried and made up of potatoes, codﬁsh, eggs & parsley
Fathoms Bar and Grille image

 

Fathoms Bar and Grille

255 Popes Island, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes$16.00
Lump crabmeat, onions, peppers, bread crumbs, baked to golden brown, served with remoulade sauce.
Carrot Cake$7.00
Layer upon layer of moist carrot cake studded with raisins, walnuts and pineapple. Finished with smooth cream cheese icing, and a drizzle of white chocolate ganache.
Lemon Berry Cake$7.00
Item pic

 

Play Arcade

34 Union st, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crabless Crab Cakes (vegan)$10.00
Artichoke and chickpea cakes served with house made vegan remoulade sauce.
