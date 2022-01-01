Carrot cake in New Bedford
New Bedford restaurants that serve carrot cake
Moby Dick Brewing Company
16 S Water St, New Bedford
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
The Vault Music Hall & Pub
791 Purchase Street, New Bedford
|Carrot Cake
|$8.99
Made with fresh carrots, raisins, pineapple, walnuts and spices. Topped with a cream cheese frosting.
DNB burgers
768 Purchase St, New Bedford
|a Slice of Carrot Cake
|$8.00
3 layer carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
Carmine's at Candleworks
72 North Water Street, New Bedford
|Carrot Cake
|$9.99
Cream cheese frosting, raisins, walnuts, caramel sauce.