Carrot cake in New Bedford

New Bedford restaurants
Toast

New Bedford restaurants that serve carrot cake

Moby Dick Brewing Company image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Moby Dick Brewing Company

16 S Water St, New Bedford

Avg 4.5 (1231 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$7.00
More about Moby Dick Brewing Company
The Vault Music Hall & Pub image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Vault Music Hall & Pub

791 Purchase Street, New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (3129 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$8.99
Made with fresh carrots, raisins, pineapple, walnuts and spices. Topped with a cream cheese frosting.
More about The Vault Music Hall & Pub
DNB burgers image

 

DNB burgers

768 Purchase St, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
a Slice of Carrot Cake$8.00
3 layer carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
More about DNB burgers
Item pic

 

Carmine's at Candleworks

72 North Water Street, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$9.99
Cream cheese frosting, raisins, walnuts, caramel sauce.
More about Carmine's at Candleworks
Fathoms Bar and Grille image

 

Fathoms Bar and Grille

255 Popes Island, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$7.00
Layer upon layer of moist carrot cake studded with raisins, walnuts and pineapple. Finished with smooth cream cheese icing, and a drizzle of white chocolate ganache.
More about Fathoms Bar and Grille

