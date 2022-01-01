Chicken pesto sandwiches in New Bedford
New Bedford restaurants that serve chicken pesto sandwiches
More about Moby Dick Brewing Company
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Moby Dick Brewing Company
16 S Water St, New Bedford
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
marinated grilled chicken, pesto mayo, bacon, swiss and provolone cheeses, lettuce, tomato
More about Carmine's at Candleworks
Carmine's at Candleworks
72 North Water Street, New Bedford
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, caramelized onions, fontina cheese, lettuce, tomato, pesto aioli, ciabatta bread