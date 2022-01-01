Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pesto sandwiches in New Bedford

New Bedford restaurants
New Bedford restaurants that serve chicken pesto sandwiches

Moby Dick Brewing Company image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Moby Dick Brewing Company

16 S Water St, New Bedford

Avg 4.5 (1231 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$15.00
marinated grilled chicken, pesto mayo, bacon, swiss and provolone cheeses, lettuce, tomato
More about Moby Dick Brewing Company
Carmine's at Candleworks image

 

Carmine's at Candleworks

72 North Water Street, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$11.99
Grilled chicken, caramelized onions, fontina cheese, lettuce, tomato, pesto aioli, ciabatta bread
More about Carmine's at Candleworks
Fathoms Bar and Grille image

 

Fathoms Bar and Grille

255 Popes Island, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$14.00
Marinated grilled chicken topped with pesto, roasted red peppers, swiss cheese on a brioche roll, served with a side of french fries.
More about Fathoms Bar and Grille

