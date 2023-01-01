Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookie dough in New Bedford

Go
New Bedford restaurants
Toast

New Bedford restaurants that serve cookie dough

Consumer pic

 

The Baker

562 Pleasant Street, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Danish - Cookie Dough$4.50
More about The Baker
Banner pic

 

Fathoms Waterfront Bar and Grille

255 Popes Island, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Marshmallow Cookie Dough Cake$7.00
More about Fathoms Waterfront Bar and Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in New Bedford

Omelettes

Pasta Salad

Rangoon

Lobsters

Jambalaya

Bread Pudding

Fried Pickles

Waffles

Map

More near New Bedford to explore

Fall River

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Dartmouth

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (588 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1975 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1065 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (589 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (660 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston