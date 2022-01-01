Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in New Bedford

New Bedford restaurants
New Bedford restaurants that serve egg rolls

DNB burgers image

 

DNB burgers

768 Purchase St, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CRAB RANGOONS EGG ROLLS( NEW!)$15.00
More about DNB burgers
Rose Alley Ale House image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rose Alley Ale House

94 Front Street, New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
Takeout
Linguica Egg Rolls$12.99
3 hand-made egg rolls, stuffed with ground linguica, onion, red and green peppers, and a 3-cheese blend
More about Rose Alley Ale House

