Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Egg rolls in
New Bedford
/
New Bedford
/
Egg Rolls
New Bedford restaurants that serve egg rolls
DNB burgers
768 Purchase St, New Bedford
No reviews yet
CRAB RANGOONS EGG ROLLS( NEW!)
$15.00
More about DNB burgers
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rose Alley Ale House
94 Front Street, New Bedford
Avg 4.4
(2184 reviews)
Linguica Egg Rolls
$12.99
3 hand-made egg rolls, stuffed with ground linguica, onion, red and green peppers, and a 3-cheese blend
More about Rose Alley Ale House
Browse other tasty dishes in New Bedford
Cheese Pizza
Croissants
French Fries
Tiramisu
Mozzarella Sticks
Cheeseburgers
Chef Salad
Chicken Tenders
More near New Bedford to explore
Fall River
Avg 4
(18 restaurants)
Falmouth
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Woods Hole
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Fairhaven
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
South Dartmouth
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Somerset
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Tiverton
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(501 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(66 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1592 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(836 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(256 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(469 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(541 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston