Fish and chips in New Bedford

Union Flats Seafood Company image

 

Union Flats Seafood Company

37 Union St, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
DIRTY FISH & CHIPS$21.00
crispy hake, okonomi sauce, kewpie, mint & charred shishito vinegar, radish, scallions, lime, malt vinegar beef fat fries
CLEAN FISH & CHIPS$18.00
crispy tempura'd local hake, beef fat fries, house made tartar, pickled vegetables
More about Union Flats Seafood Company
Fish & Chips English Batter image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Mikey B's

989 Victoria Street, New Bedford

Avg 4.2 (629 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips English Batter$16.99
Fish & Chips Light$16.99
More about Mikey B's
The Vault Music Hall & Pub image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Vault Music Hall & Pub

791 Purchase Street, New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (3129 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$15.99
Beer battered haddock, house fries, tartar, coleslaw
More about The Vault Music Hall & Pub
Fathoms Bar and Grille image

 

Fathoms Bar and Grille

255 Popes Island, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$16.00
Fresh local scrod, deep fried, served with french fries, cole slaw, and tartar sauce. Lightly breaded or English battered.
More about Fathoms Bar and Grille

