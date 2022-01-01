Fish and chips in New Bedford
New Bedford restaurants that serve fish and chips
Union Flats Seafood Company
37 Union St, New Bedford
|DIRTY FISH & CHIPS
|$21.00
crispy hake, okonomi sauce, kewpie, mint & charred shishito vinegar, radish, scallions, lime, malt vinegar beef fat fries
|CLEAN FISH & CHIPS
|$18.00
crispy tempura'd local hake, beef fat fries, house made tartar, pickled vegetables
Mikey B's
989 Victoria Street, New Bedford
|Fish & Chips English Batter
|$16.99
|Fish & Chips Light
|$16.99
The Vault Music Hall & Pub
791 Purchase Street, New Bedford
|Fish & Chips
|$15.99
Beer battered haddock, house fries, tartar, coleslaw