Fish tacos in New Bedford
New Bedford restaurants that serve fish tacos
Pub 6T5
736 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford
|Tacos - Fish
|$12.99
Chicken, fish or shrimp tacos with pico de gallo, pickled red onions and drizzled with avocado poblano ranch
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rose Alley Ale House
94 Front Street, New Bedford
|Fish Tacos
|$14.99
Locally sourced fried haddock in two soft tortillashells topped with shredded lettuce tomatoes,cheddar jack cheese, and our chipotle aioli