Fish tacos in New Bedford

New Bedford restaurants
Toast

New Bedford restaurants that serve fish tacos

Pub 6T5 image

 

Pub 6T5

736 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tacos - Fish$12.99
Chicken, fish or shrimp tacos with pico de gallo, pickled red onions and drizzled with avocado poblano ranch
More about Pub 6T5
Rose Alley Ale House image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rose Alley Ale House

94 Front Street, New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$14.99
Locally sourced fried haddock in two soft tortillashells topped with shredded lettuce tomatoes,cheddar jack cheese, and our chipotle aioli
More about Rose Alley Ale House
Airport Grille image

 

Airport Grille

1569 Airport Road, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$19.00
More about Airport Grille

