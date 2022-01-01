Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried scallops in New Bedford

Go
New Bedford restaurants
Toast

New Bedford restaurants that serve fried scallops

Pub 6T5 image

 

Pub 6T5

736 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Scallops$23.99
Fresh Atlantic scallops lightly fried served with fries and coleslaw
More about Pub 6T5
Fried Sea Scallops image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Mikey B's

989 Victoria Street, New Bedford

Avg 4.2 (629 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Sea Scallops$18.99
More about Mikey B's
Fathoms Bar and Grille image

 

Fathoms Bar and Grille

255 Popes Island, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Scallops$22.00
Fresh sea scallops from our very own fleet of boats. Lightly breaded, deep fried to golden, served with french fries, cole slaw, and tartar sauce.
Fried Scallop & Clam Plate$23.00
Fresh sea scallops, and whole belly clams, lightly breaded, deep fried to golden, served with french fries, cole slaw, and tartar sauce.
More about Fathoms Bar and Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in New Bedford

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Pesto Sandwiches

Burritos

Risotto

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Muffins

Nachos

Chopped Salad

Map

More near New Bedford to explore

Fall River

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Dartmouth

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston