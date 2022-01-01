Fried scallops in New Bedford
New Bedford restaurants that serve fried scallops
Pub 6T5
736 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford
|Fried Scallops
|$23.99
Fresh Atlantic scallops lightly fried served with fries and coleslaw
Mikey B's
989 Victoria Street, New Bedford
|Fried Sea Scallops
|$18.99
Fathoms Bar and Grille
255 Popes Island, New Bedford
|Fried Scallops
|$22.00
Fresh sea scallops from our very own fleet of boats. Lightly breaded, deep fried to golden, served with french fries, cole slaw, and tartar sauce.
|Fried Scallop & Clam Plate
|$23.00
Fresh sea scallops, and whole belly clams, lightly breaded, deep fried to golden, served with french fries, cole slaw, and tartar sauce.