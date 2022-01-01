Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in New Bedford

Go
New Bedford restaurants
Toast

New Bedford restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Moby Dick Brewing Company image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Moby Dick Brewing Company

16 S Water St, New Bedford

Avg 4.5 (1231 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Grilled Chicken$8.00
More about Moby Dick Brewing Company
Fathoms Bar and Grille image

 

Fathoms Bar and Grille

255 Popes Island, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Entree$16.00
House marinated grilled chicken breast, served with your choice of 2 sides.
More about Fathoms Bar and Grille
Rose Alley Ale House image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rose Alley Ale House

94 Front Street, New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$11.99
A heart healthy decision! Marinated grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar jack cheese tossed in light Italian dressing and rolled in a wheat wrap.
More about Rose Alley Ale House
Restaurant banner

 

Pour Farm Tavern

780 Purchase Street, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled Chicken with choice of sauce served on a toasted bun.
More about Pour Farm Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in New Bedford

Chicken Wraps

Cheesecake

Calamari

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Chili

Fish Tacos

Map

More near New Bedford to explore

Fall River

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Dartmouth

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston