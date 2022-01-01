Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Jambalaya in
New Bedford
/
New Bedford
/
Jambalaya
New Bedford restaurants that serve jambalaya
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Moby Dick Brewing Company
16 S Water St, New Bedford
Avg 4.5
(1231 reviews)
MDBC Jambalaya
$31.00
More about Moby Dick Brewing Company
Airport Grille - NEW
1569 Airport Road, New Bedford
No reviews yet
Jambalaya
$24.00
More about Airport Grille - NEW
Browse other tasty dishes in New Bedford
Cheesecake
Ravioli
Chicken Sandwiches
Lobsters
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Wedge Salad
Chopped Salad
Egg Rolls
More near New Bedford to explore
Fall River
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Falmouth
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Woods Hole
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Fairhaven
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
South Dartmouth
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Somerset
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Tiverton
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(104 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(581 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(61 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(135 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1844 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(957 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(298 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(544 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(610 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston