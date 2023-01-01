Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lobster ravioli in
New Bedford
/
New Bedford
/
Lobster Ravioli
New Bedford restaurants that serve lobster ravioli
Carmines at Candleworks
72 North Water Street, New Bedford
No reviews yet
Lobster Raviolis
$29.99
Stuffed lobster ravioli, edamame, Swiss chard, sweet corn, pancetta, sherry cream
More about Carmines at Candleworks
Airport Grille - NEW
1569 Airport Road, New Bedford
No reviews yet
Lobster Ravioli
$25.00
More about Airport Grille - NEW
