Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster ravioli in New Bedford

Go
New Bedford restaurants
Toast

New Bedford restaurants that serve lobster ravioli

Carmine's at Candleworks image

 

Carmines at Candleworks

72 North Water Street, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Raviolis$29.99
Stuffed lobster ravioli, edamame, Swiss chard, sweet corn, pancetta, sherry cream
More about Carmines at Candleworks
Airport Grille image

 

Airport Grille - NEW

1569 Airport Road, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$25.00
More about Airport Grille - NEW

Browse other tasty dishes in New Bedford

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Wraps

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Margherita Pizza

Nachos

Lobsters

Cookies

Map

More near New Bedford to explore

Fall River

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

South Dartmouth

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1909 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1000 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (634 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston