Omelettes in New Bedford

New Bedford restaurants that serve omelettes

Dough Company Café & Eatery | New Bedford, MA

127 W Rodney French Blvd Ste 1-55, New Bedford

Takeout Delivery
2 Egg Omelette (kids)$8.00
Dough Company Café & Eatery | New Bedford, MA
FRENCH FRIES

Tia Maria's European Cafe

42 N Water Street, New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (789 reviews)
Takeout
Spanish Omelette$10.50
3 egg omelette with green peppers, onions, tomatoes + chourico served with home fries and your choice of bread
Fresco Omelette$11.00
3 egg omelette with roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, spinach, artichokes + feta served with home fries and your choice of bread
Western Omelette$9.75
3 egg omelette with Green peppers, onions + ham served with home fries and your choice of bread
Tia Maria's European Cafe

