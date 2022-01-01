Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in New Bedford

New Bedford restaurants
New Bedford restaurants that serve pasta salad

Tia Maria's European Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Tia Maria's European Cafe

42 N Water Street, New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (789 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pasta Salad$3.95
Mixed with cucumbers, olives & carrots
More about Tia Maria's European Cafe
Airport Grille image

 

Airport Grille - NEW

1569 Airport Road, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pasta Salad$3.00
More about Airport Grille - NEW

