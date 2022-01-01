Potstickers in New Bedford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
New Bedford restaurants that serve potstickers
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Moby Dick Brewing Company
16 S Water St, New Bedford
Avg 4.5
(1231 reviews)
Kale Potstickers
$9.00
More about Moby Dick Brewing Company
Airport Grille - NEW
1569 Airport Road, New Bedford
No reviews yet
Potstickers
$12.00
More about Airport Grille - NEW
