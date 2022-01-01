Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in New Bedford

Go
New Bedford restaurants
Toast

New Bedford restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Dough Company Cafe & Eatery image

 

Dough Company Cafe & Eatery

127 W Rodney French Blvd Ste 1-55, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Pork Egg Sandwich$9.00
More about Dough Company Cafe & Eatery
Moby Dick Brewing Company image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Moby Dick Brewing Company

16 S Water St, New Bedford

Avg 4.5 (1231 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
pork braised in simple sailor lager with bbq sauce, coleslaw on a toasted brioche bun. Please note, substituting a gluten free bun does not make this item gluten free. It is braised in beer.
More about Moby Dick Brewing Company
Restaurant banner

 

Pour Farm Tavern

780 Purchase Street, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
1/2 lb. smoked pulled pork spicy vinegar style on a griddle toasted sweet roll
More about Pour Farm Tavern

