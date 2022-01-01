Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice pudding in New Bedford

Go
New Bedford restaurants
Toast

New Bedford restaurants that serve rice pudding

Pub 6T5 image

 

Pub 6T5 - 736 Ashley Blvd

736 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rice Pudding$6.00
More about Pub 6T5 - 736 Ashley Blvd
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Tia Maria's European Cafe

42 N Water Street, New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (789 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice Pudding$5.45
Classic + creamy sweet rice
More about Tia Maria's European Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in New Bedford

Clam Chowder

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Burritos

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Lobsters

Carrot Cake

Chicken Pizza

Hummus

Map

More near New Bedford to explore

Fall River

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Dartmouth

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1649 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (861 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (505 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (558 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston