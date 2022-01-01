Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seaweed salad in New Bedford

Go
New Bedford restaurants
Toast

New Bedford restaurants that serve seaweed salad

Fathoms Bar and Grille image

 

Fathoms Bar and Grille

255 Popes Island, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$8.00
Wakame seaweed tossed with sesame seeds, and sesame oil.
More about Fathoms Bar and Grille
Consumer pic

 

Yozakura Sushi

466 Brock Ave, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hiyashi Wakame (Seaweed Salad)$6.00
Seaweed Salad
More about Yozakura Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in New Bedford

French Fries

Greek Salad

Cheese Pizza

Potstickers

Chicken Tenders

Hot Chocolate

Muffins

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Map

More near New Bedford to explore

Fall River

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Dartmouth

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1848 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (982 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (614 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston