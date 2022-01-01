Sliders in New Bedford

Cork Wine & Tapas image

 

Cork Wine & Tapas

90 Front Street, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cork Sliders$15.00
Three black angus beef sliders, crystal cave-aged cheddar, caramelized onion jam, horseradish aioli on toasted Hawaiian rolls
Served with Jersey fries
(t)
More about Cork Wine & Tapas
Item pic

 

Play Arcade

34 Union st, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackbean Burgers Sliders$14.00
Two mini house-made black bean and brown rice patties garnished with guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion and spicy mayo. Served with tetris tots.
House Super Sliders$14.00
Two mini house-seasoned ground beef patties, bacon, cheese, bread & butter pickles, special sauce. Garnished with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with tetris tots.
More about Play Arcade

