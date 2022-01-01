Sliders in New Bedford
New Bedford restaurants that serve sliders
More about Cork Wine & Tapas
Cork Wine & Tapas
90 Front Street, New Bedford
|Cork Sliders
|$15.00
Three black angus beef sliders, crystal cave-aged cheddar, caramelized onion jam, horseradish aioli on toasted Hawaiian rolls
Served with Jersey fries
(t)
More about Play Arcade
Play Arcade
34 Union st, New Bedford
|Blackbean Burgers Sliders
|$14.00
Two mini house-made black bean and brown rice patties garnished with guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion and spicy mayo. Served with tetris tots.
|House Super Sliders
|$14.00
Two mini house-seasoned ground beef patties, bacon, cheese, bread & butter pickles, special sauce. Garnished with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with tetris tots.