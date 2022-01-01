Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Spinach and artichoke dip in
New Bedford
/
New Bedford
/
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
New Bedford restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
Pub 6T5
736 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford
No reviews yet
Spinach Artichoke Dip
$9.99
Creamy spinach dip served with tortilla chips
More about Pub 6T5
Airport Grille - NEW
1569 Airport Road, New Bedford
No reviews yet
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
$12.00
More about Airport Grille - NEW
