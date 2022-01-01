Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in New Bedford

New Bedford restaurants
Toast

New Bedford restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Pub 6T5 image

 

Pub 6T5

736 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spinach Artichoke Dip$9.99
Creamy spinach dip served with tortilla chips
More about Pub 6T5
Airport Grille image

 

Airport Grille - NEW

1569 Airport Road, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach and Artichoke Dip$12.00
More about Airport Grille - NEW

