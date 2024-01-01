Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak quesadillas in New Bedford

New Bedford restaurants
New Bedford restaurants that serve steak quesadillas

What’s Cookin

4437 Acushnet Ave, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Steak Fajita Quesadilla$12.99
More about What’s Cookin
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rose Alley Ale House

94 Front Street, New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southwest Steak Quesadilla$14.99
Marinated steak strips, sauteed onions, peppers, jalapenos with cheddar jack cheese, drizzled with our chipotle aioli. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo.
More about Rose Alley Ale House

