Steak sandwiches in New Bedford

New Bedford restaurants
Toast

New Bedford restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

FRENCH FRIES

Tia Maria's European Cafe

42 N Water Street, New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (789 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Sandwich$13.00
Thinly sliced grilled steak topped with hot peppers
More about Tia Maria's European Cafe
Antonio's Restaurant

267 Coggeshall St, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Sandwich$7.99
More about Antonio's Restaurant

