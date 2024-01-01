Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steak sandwiches in
New Bedford
/
New Bedford
/
Steak Sandwiches
New Bedford restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
FRENCH FRIES
Tia Maria's European Cafe
42 N Water Street, New Bedford
Avg 4.4
(789 reviews)
Steak Sandwich
$13.00
Thinly sliced grilled steak topped with hot peppers
More about Tia Maria's European Cafe
Antonio's Restaurant
267 Coggeshall St, New Bedford
No reviews yet
Steak Sandwich
$7.99
More about Antonio's Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in New Bedford
Chai Lattes
Caesar Salad
Egg Rolls
Patty Melts
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Chili
Fried Scallops
Mozzarella Sticks
More near New Bedford to explore
Fall River
Avg 4.1
(27 restaurants)
Falmouth
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Fairhaven
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Somerset
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Woods Hole
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
South Dartmouth
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Tiverton
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(732 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(34 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2537 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1444 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(406 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(766 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(882 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston