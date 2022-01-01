Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in New Bedford

New Bedford restaurants
New Bedford restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Pub 6T5 image

 

Pub 6T5

736 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
More about Pub 6T5
Moby Dick Brewing Company image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Moby Dick Brewing Company

16 S Water St, New Bedford

Avg 4.5 (1231 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
More about Moby Dick Brewing Company
The Vault Music Hall & Pub image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Vault Music Hall & Pub

791 Purchase Street, New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (3129 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$5.99
More about The Vault Music Hall & Pub
Fathoms Bar and Grille image

 

Fathoms Bar and Grille

255 Popes Island, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about Fathoms Bar and Grille
Rose Alley Ale House image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rose Alley Ale House

94 Front Street, New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
Takeout
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries$7.99
More about Rose Alley Ale House

