Tacos in New Bedford
New Bedford restaurants that serve tacos
Pub 6T5
736 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford
|Tacos - Shrimp
|$14.99
Chicken, fish or shrimp tacos with pico de gallo, pickled red onions and drizzled with avocado poblano ranch
|Tacos - Fish
|$12.99
Chicken, fish or shrimp tacos with pico de gallo, pickled red onions and drizzled with avocado poblano ranch
|Tacos - Chicken
|$12.99
Chicken, fish or shrimp tacos with pico de gallo, pickled red onions and drizzled with avocado poblano ranch
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Moby Dick Brewing Company
16 S Water St, New Bedford
|Brew Pub Tacos
|$18.00
(3) shredded cabbage, pickled red onions, pico de gallo, and chipotle aioli, choice of fried fish, pulled pork, grilled shrimp or grilled chicken. Served with fries
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rose Alley Ale House
94 Front Street, New Bedford
|Fish Tacos
|$14.99
Locally sourced fried haddock in two soft tortillashells topped with shredded lettuce tomatoes,cheddar jack cheese, and our chipotle aioli