Cake in New Berlin

New Berlin restaurants
Toast

New Berlin restaurants that serve cake

Balistreri Brother Pizza image

 

Balistreri Brother Pizza

4915 S Moreland Rd, New Berlin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Cake$5.00
More about Balistreri Brother Pizza
Matty's Bar & Grille image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Matty's Bar & Grille

14460 College Ave, New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (534 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Black Tie Chocolate Cake$7.50
Irresistibly delicious, this triple-layer cake boasts a rich chocolate brownie layered with creamy white chocolate filling, then topped with moist chocolate cake, all resting on a chocolate cookie crust. It’s finished with a velvety fudge icing and white chocolate curls on the side.
Matty Cakes$8.99
3 House made pancakes finished with creamy butter and warm syrup…With side choice of 2 sausage links or 2 slices of bacon.
Salted Carmel Crunch Vanilla Cake$7.50
This salted caramel vanilla crunch cake has a buttery texture with waves of caramel and a layer of salted caramel.
More about Matty's Bar & Grille

