French toast in New Berlin

New Berlin restaurants
New Berlin restaurants that serve french toast

Sunny Side Up Cafe NB - 15744 West National Avenue

15744 West National Avenue, New Berlin

“Double Barrel” French Toast$12.98
Created from scratch with a rich batter of egg, fine imported vanilla, and buttermilk, served with two huge Jones Farms unrivaled breakfast links (substitute 2 bacon strips for 2.98) …lightly dusted with powdered sugar and offered with syrup and genuine local Wisconsin butter served with two eggs
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Matty's Bar & Grille

14460 College Ave, New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (534 reviews)
Apple Cinnamon French Toast$9.00
3 - Battered Apple Cinnamon Brioche Bread, Drizzled with sweet vanilla glaze. Topped w/ syrup & powdered sugar. Finished with fresh Berries
