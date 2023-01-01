Tacos in New Berlin
New Berlin restaurants that serve tacos
More about Sunny Side Up Cafe NB - 15744 West National Avenue
Sunny Side Up Cafe NB - 15744 West National Avenue
15744 West National Avenue, New Berlin
|3 Fish Tacos
|$14.98
3 Tortillas topped with beer batter cod, cabbage, pepper trio, fiesta cheese blend, homemade sauce. Served with choice of fries or 1 potato pancake, coleslaw & marble rye bread.
More about Matty's Bar & Grille
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Matty's Bar & Grille
14460 College Ave, New Berlin
|Street Tacos
|$13.00
Your choice of chicken or ground beef topped with pico, Chihuahua cheese, cilantro, chipotle ranch dressing, cucumbers and avocado. Garnished with chips, salsa and sour cream.
Brisket can also be added for extra.
|Taco Salad
|$14.50
A fresh bed of iceberg lettuce topped with your choice of beef or chicken, shredded cheddar, clack bean & corn medley, pico, black olives, fresh jalapeños, green onions and tortilla strips Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.