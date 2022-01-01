New Bern American restaurants you'll love

Cypress Hall Kitchen + Bar image

 

Cypress Hall Kitchen + Bar

219 Middle St., New Bern

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Strawberry Cake Slice$7.00
Mema’s famous strawberry cake
Margherita$13.00
san marzano, basil, mozzarella
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, ranch, lettuce, pickles
The Country Biscuit image

 

The Country Biscuit

809 Broad Street, New Bern

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit$4.75
Our biscuits are homemade each morning before 5 a.m. --- yes, that early! We hope you enjoy our biscuit sandwiches as much as we do!!!!
🍳Country 🥞 Breakfast$10.95
Two grade A eggs, with your choice of meat, side, buttermilk biscuit or toast and a griddle option.
Buttermilk Biscuit
we get up before sunrise to bring our guests mouth-watering fluffy buttermilk biscuits....
Restaurant banner

 

The Chelsea Restaurant-New Bern

335 Middle Street, New Bern

No reviews yet
Takeout
