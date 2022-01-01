New Bern American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in New Bern
More about Cypress Hall Kitchen + Bar
Cypress Hall Kitchen + Bar
219 Middle St., New Bern
|Popular items
|Strawberry Cake Slice
|$7.00
Mema’s famous strawberry cake
|Margherita
|$13.00
san marzano, basil, mozzarella
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, ranch, lettuce, pickles
More about The Country Biscuit
The Country Biscuit
809 Broad Street, New Bern
|Popular items
|Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit
|$4.75
Our biscuits are homemade each morning before 5 a.m. --- yes, that early! We hope you enjoy our biscuit sandwiches as much as we do!!!!
|🍳Country 🥞 Breakfast
|$10.95
Two grade A eggs, with your choice of meat, side, buttermilk biscuit or toast and a griddle option.
|Buttermilk Biscuit
we get up before sunrise to bring our guests mouth-watering fluffy buttermilk biscuits....