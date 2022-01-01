New Bern sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in New Bern

SARA'S BIG APPLE image

 

SARA'S BIG APPLE

1150 Broad Creek Road, New Bern

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional Wings$15.99
10 chicken wings fried and tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese
Pepperoni Wheels$9.99
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese rolled up in dough, sliced into 4 pieces, baked in the oven and served with a side of marinara sauce.
Garlic Knots
Strips of dough tied into a knot, baked, then tossed in our signature garlic butter sauce. Served with marinara sauce. Choice of 1/2 dozen or a dozen.
More about SARA'S BIG APPLE
Vine Cafe image

 

Vine Cafe

3325 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, New Bern

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Purple Veggie Rice Bowl$8.99
Mango Salmon Bowl$15.99
The Antioxidant One$7.99
More about Vine Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Michaels Pub and Patio-New Bern

208 Pollock St, NewBern

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Michaels Pub and Patio-New Bern

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in New Bern

Grits

