New Bern sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in New Bern
More about SARA'S BIG APPLE
SARA'S BIG APPLE
1150 Broad Creek Road, New Bern
|Popular items
|Traditional Wings
|$15.99
10 chicken wings fried and tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese
|Pepperoni Wheels
|$9.99
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese rolled up in dough, sliced into 4 pieces, baked in the oven and served with a side of marinara sauce.
|Garlic Knots
Strips of dough tied into a knot, baked, then tossed in our signature garlic butter sauce. Served with marinara sauce. Choice of 1/2 dozen or a dozen.
More about Vine Cafe
Vine Cafe
3325 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, New Bern
|Popular items
|Purple Veggie Rice Bowl
|$8.99
|Mango Salmon Bowl
|$15.99
|The Antioxidant One
|$7.99