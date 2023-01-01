Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in New Bern

New Bern restaurants
New Bern restaurants that serve bruschetta

SARA'S BIG APPLE image

 

Sara's Big Apple

1150 Broad Creek Road, New Bern

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chris' Bruschetta$4.99
Fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and spices served over 4 slices of garlic butter toasted bread and finished off with a balsamic reduction
More about Sara's Big Apple
Item pic

 

Baxter's 1892 - New Bern - 323 Pollock St.

323 Pollock St., New Bern

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta - Spreadable Delight$25.00
Honey & Fig Goat Cheese, Manchego Cheese, Red Fig Jam, Orange & Fig Jam, Prosciutto Di Parma, Jamon Iberico, Chef's Selection of Dried Salame, Crostini & Crackers.
More about Baxter's 1892 - New Bern - 323 Pollock St.

