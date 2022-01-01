Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in New Bern

Go
New Bern restaurants
Toast

New Bern restaurants that serve cake

Cypress Hall Kitchen + Bar image

 

Cypress Hall Kitchen + Bar - New Bern

219 Middle St., New Bern

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Cake Slice$7.00
Mema’s famous strawberry cake
More about Cypress Hall Kitchen + Bar - New Bern
SARA'S BIG APPLE image

 

Sara's Big Apple

1150 Broad Creek Road, New Bern

No reviews yet
Takeout
Heath Bar Cake$4.99
More about Sara's Big Apple

Browse other tasty dishes in New Bern

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Salad

Cheeseburgers

Salmon Salad

Caesar Salad

French Toast

Salmon

Margherita Pizza

Map

More near New Bern to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Morehead City

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Clayton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Morehead City

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1714 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston