Cheeseburgers in New Bern

New Bern restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Item pic

 

The Country Biscuit

809 Broad Street, New Bern

Cheeseburger$8.95
ahhhh, a cheeseburger 🍔 that makes your mouth water...don’t forget to order fries and a Coke with it!
❣️Owner fav
Double Cheeseburger$11.79
a monster 😈 of a burger!!!! made to order this double cheeseburger will leave you full to the brim!!
SARA'S BIG APPLE image

 

SARA'S BIG APPLE

1150 Broad Creek Road, New Bern

Cheeseburger Sub$8.99
8" toastedsub roll with 1/3 lb hamburgercut in strips topped with yellow america cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, mustard and ketchup
Cheeseburger$8.99
1/3Lb all beef hamburger topped with yellow american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mustard. Served with fries
