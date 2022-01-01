Cheeseburgers in New Bern
New Bern restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
The Country Biscuit
809 Broad Street, New Bern
|Cheeseburger
|$8.95
ahhhh, a cheeseburger 🍔 that makes your mouth water...don’t forget to order fries and a Coke with it!
❣️Owner fav
|Double Cheeseburger
|$11.79
a monster 😈 of a burger!!!! made to order this double cheeseburger will leave you full to the brim!!
SARA'S BIG APPLE
1150 Broad Creek Road, New Bern
|Cheeseburger Sub
|$8.99
8" toastedsub roll with 1/3 lb hamburgercut in strips topped with yellow america cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, mustard and ketchup
|Cheeseburger
|$8.99
1/3Lb all beef hamburger topped with yellow american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mustard. Served with fries