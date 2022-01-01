Chicken salad in New Bern

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New Bern restaurants
Toast

New Bern restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

The Country Biscuit

809 Broad Street, New Bern

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$7.25
All the yumminess you love in a salad...
🧀 cheddar cheese 🥒 cucumbers 🍅 tomatoes
fresh romaine 🥬 lettuce • olives topped with grilled chicken...don’t forget to order your drink🥤 and dressing choice
Chicken Finger Salad$7.25
All the yumminess you love in a salad...
🧀 cheddar cheese 🥒 cucumbers 🍅 tomatoes
fresh romaine 🥬 lettuce • olives topped with fried chicken fingers....don’t forget to order your drink🥤 and dressing choice
Chicken Salad Plate$9.95
Our homemade chicken salad plate served with two of favorite side dishes...oh, don’t forget the biscuit
More about The Country Biscuit
SARA'S BIG APPLE image

 

SARA'S BIG APPLE

1150 Broad Creek Road, New Bern

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
Our version of a Caesar salad. Iceburg lettuce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, breaded chicken, onions, black olives, green peppers and tomatoes. Served with garlic bread
More about SARA'S BIG APPLE
Vine Cafe image

 

Vine Cafe

3325 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, New Bern

No reviews yet
Takeout
Free Range Chicken Salad$8.99
More about Vine Cafe

