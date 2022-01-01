Chicken salad in New Bern
New Bern restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about The Country Biscuit
The Country Biscuit
809 Broad Street, New Bern
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$7.25
All the yumminess you love in a salad...
🧀 cheddar cheese 🥒 cucumbers 🍅 tomatoes
fresh romaine 🥬 lettuce • olives topped with grilled chicken...don’t forget to order your drink🥤 and dressing choice
|Chicken Finger Salad
|$7.25
All the yumminess you love in a salad...
🧀 cheddar cheese 🥒 cucumbers 🍅 tomatoes
fresh romaine 🥬 lettuce • olives topped with fried chicken fingers....don’t forget to order your drink🥤 and dressing choice
|Chicken Salad Plate
|$9.95
Our homemade chicken salad plate served with two of favorite side dishes...oh, don’t forget the biscuit
More about SARA'S BIG APPLE
SARA'S BIG APPLE
1150 Broad Creek Road, New Bern
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Our version of a Caesar salad. Iceburg lettuce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, breaded chicken, onions, black olives, green peppers and tomatoes. Served with garlic bread