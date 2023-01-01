Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken sandwiches in
New Bern
/
New Bern
/
Chicken Sandwiches
New Bern restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Cypress Hall Kitchen + Bar - New Bern
219 Middle St., New Bern
No reviews yet
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
$16.00
Bibb / Ranch / Pickle / Josh's Hot Sauce
More about Cypress Hall Kitchen + Bar - New Bern
The Country Biscuit
809 Broad Street, New Bern
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$7.99
More about The Country Biscuit
Browse other tasty dishes in New Bern
Chicken Salad
Salmon
Margherita Pizza
Grits
Cheese Pizza
Salmon Salad
Chicken Tenders
French Toast
More near New Bern to explore
Wilmington
Avg 4.5
(112 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(31 restaurants)
Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(12 restaurants)
Morehead City
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 3.7
(8 restaurants)
Leland
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
Hampstead
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Clayton
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Jacksonville
Avg 3.7
(8 restaurants)
Morehead City
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(31 restaurants)
Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(12 restaurants)
Wilmington
Avg 4.5
(112 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(202 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(424 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2016 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(228 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(96 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston