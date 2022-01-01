Chicken tenders in New Bern
New Bern restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about The Country Biscuit
The Country Biscuit
809 Broad Street, New Bern
|Chicken Finger Salad
|$7.25
All the yumminess you love in a salad...
🧀 cheddar cheese 🥒 cucumbers 🍅 tomatoes
fresh romaine 🥬 lettuce • olives topped with fried chicken fingers....don’t forget to order your drink🥤 and dressing choice
|Chicken Tender 5pcs Plate
|$11.95
Five chicken fingers with two veggies of your choice and biscuit....don’t forget to ask for bbq, ranch & or honey mustard for dipping!!
More about SARA'S BIG APPLE
SARA'S BIG APPLE
1150 Broad Creek Road, New Bern
|Chicken Tenders
|$6.99
3 lightly breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce