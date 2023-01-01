Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in New Bern

Go
New Bern restaurants
Toast

New Bern restaurants that serve cookies

Consumer pic

 

Doughpe Pizza

1904 US 70 East Unit F, New Bern

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies and Cream Pizza$8.00
10 inch Desert Pizza made with our homemade icing and crumbled Oreos topped with powder sugar
More about Doughpe Pizza
Vine Cafe image

 

Vine Cafe

3325 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, New Bern

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan cookie$4.99
More about Vine Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in New Bern

Cheeseburgers

Margherita Pizza

French Toast

Cheese Pizza

Salmon

Chicken Salad

Italian Subs

French Fries

Map

More near New Bern to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (14 restaurants)

Morehead City

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Clayton

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

Morehead City

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (14 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (211 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (442 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2093 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (174 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston