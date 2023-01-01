Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cookies in
New Bern
/
New Bern
/
Cookies
New Bern restaurants that serve cookies
Doughpe Pizza
1904 US 70 East Unit F, New Bern
No reviews yet
Cookies and Cream Pizza
$8.00
10 inch Desert Pizza made with our homemade icing and crumbled Oreos topped with powder sugar
More about Doughpe Pizza
Vine Cafe
3325 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, New Bern
No reviews yet
Vegan cookie
$4.99
More about Vine Cafe
