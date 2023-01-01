Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Egg sandwiches in
New Bern
/
New Bern
/
Egg Sandwiches
New Bern restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
The Country Biscuit
809 Broad Street, New Bern
No reviews yet
Sandwich Bacon Egg
$3.75
More about The Country Biscuit
Vine Cafe
3325 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, New Bern
No reviews yet
Perfect Egg Sandwich
$11.95
More about Vine Cafe
