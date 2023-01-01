Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Waffles in
New Bern
/
New Bern
/
Waffles
New Bern restaurants that serve waffles
The Country Biscuit
809 Broad Street, New Bern
No reviews yet
Chicken Waffles
$11.95
More about The Country Biscuit
Baxter's 1892 - New Bern - 323 Pollock St.
323 Pollock St., New Bern
No reviews yet
Chicken & Waffle
$17.00
House Brined Fried Chicken, Carolina Slaw, Sriracha Maple Syrup, House Pickles
More about Baxter's 1892 - New Bern - 323 Pollock St.
