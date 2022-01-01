Burgers
Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Brew City Burgers
Open today 12:00 PM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
1425 FIRST STREET SUITE 101
GILROY, CA 95020
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Location
1425 FIRST STREET SUITE 101, GILROY CA 95020