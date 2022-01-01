New Braunfels American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in New Braunfels
Huisache Grill
303 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels
|Popular items
|Artichoke Dip
|$11.00
Served with tortilla chips and housemade crostini.
|Lunch Special
|$10.95
Offered Monday -Friday 11-3
Call to check daily special
830-620-9001
also posted on Facebook & Instagram
|Turkey Sandwich
|$11.00
Sliced turkey, bacon and jack cheese with avocado slices, zesty mayonnaise, spinach, tomato and onion on toasted sourdough bread.
Table 306
7250 FM 306, New Braunfels
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Ribeye or Grilled Ribeye with Garlic Butter (Add your grilled/fried selection in comments)
|$18.00
Please choose 2 sides to go with your steak and place in comments.
|Wild Caught Salmon with Honey Teriyaki
|$14.00
Served with a honey teriaki glaze. Please choose 2 sides and places in the comments,
|Individual Mom’s Meatloaf with 2 sides
|$12.00
Please place your sides in comments:
Mashed Potatoes
Sweet Potatoes
Creamed Corn
Salad
Large Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Gruene Barbecue Company
1308 Gruene Road, New Braunfels
|Popular items
|2 meat / 2 sides
|$14.99
You choose 2 meats and 2 sides
|Elote
Our take on Mexican street corn, it's cut off the cob and blended with all the things that make street corn amazing!
|Chopped brisket
|$6.99
1/4 lb. of premium chopped brisket on Naegelin's bun. Pickles, onion, and sauce available on or on side.
Willy B's Burgers & Pizza New Braunfels
2188 Tx 46 W suite 109, New braunfels
|Popular items
|Willy B's Single Cheeseburger Combo
|$13.00
Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato
|Jr. Deluxe Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Mayonnaise, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato
|Willy's Single Cheeseburger
|$10.00
Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato