New Braunfels bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in New Braunfels
More about Uwe's Bakery & Deli
Uwe's Bakery & Deli
1024 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels
|Popular items
|Pretzel - lg
|$3.99
These authentic German pretzels have a deliciously soft inside and golden brown outside.
|Hazlenut Braid
|$3.49
Braided specialty dough with hazelnut paste, and drizzled with icing.
|Caesar Chicken Bacon Wrap
|$8.99
Boar’s Head® Golden Classic® Chicken Breast, Boar's Head® Naturally Smoked Bacon, parmesan cheese,
tomato, romaine lettuce, onion, and croutons on your choice of wrap with Caesar dressing.
More about Elaina’s Club Cafe
Elaina’s Club Cafe
625 Mission Valley Rd, New Braunfels
|Popular items
|The Full Experience Meal Package
|$225.00
6 Breakfast
6 Lunch
6 Dinners
6 Protein Doughnuts
100% gluten-free & sugar-free meal packages from Gainz Bakery
|The Grind
|$125.00
6 Lunch
6 Dinner Entrees
100% gluten-free & sugar-free meal packages from Gainz Bakery Cafe
|Cowboy Pizza
|$16.00
Classic cheese pizza topped with seasoned chicken, Smokin BBQ sauce and bacon. Garnish with green onions.
More about Gainz Cafe
Gainz Cafe
1147 North Academy, New Braunfels
|Popular items
|Cali BLT Burger
|$13.00
100% chicken breast burger patty, house made and seasoned with flavor gang house seasoning. Topped with avocado, bacon, lettuce & tomato. A drizzle of low-calorie ranch & served on our signature (keto) cheddar chive buns.
32g Protein
3g Carbs
30g Fat
|Protein Bowl (Pick-Your-Portions)
|$10.99
Pick-Your-Flavor
Pick-Your-Macros
How to calculate calories?
Multiply grams of fat by 9
Multiply grams of carbs by 4
Multiply grams of protein by 4
ADD them all up = Total Calories
|Buffalo Ranch Wrap
|$8.99
Chicken | Buffalo | Cheese | Ranch | GF Wrap
28 Protein
35 Carbs
5 Fat