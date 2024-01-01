Belgian waffles in New Braunfels
New Braunfels restaurants that serve belgian waffles
Root Cellar Cafe NBTX - 1090 N Business 35
1090 N Business 35, New Braunfels
|Sweet Belgian Waffle
|$10.00
Fresh baked waffle with fresh berries and homemade whipped cream
The Birdhouse, Fancy Chicken & Fine Wine
1617 New Braunfels Street, New Braunfels
|Chicken & Belgian Waffles
|$18.95
Covered in 100% pure Vermont, USA syrup, "CGP" roasted breakfast potatoes or anson mills cheese grits, chili honey
