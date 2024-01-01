Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Belgian waffles in New Braunfels

Go
New Braunfels restaurants
Toast

New Braunfels restaurants that serve belgian waffles

Item pic

 

Root Cellar Cafe NBTX - 1090 N Business 35

1090 N Business 35, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Belgian Waffle$10.00
Fresh baked waffle with fresh berries and homemade whipped cream
More about Root Cellar Cafe NBTX - 1090 N Business 35
Consumer pic

 

The Birdhouse, Fancy Chicken & Fine Wine

1617 New Braunfels Street, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Belgian Waffles$18.95
Covered in 100% pure Vermont, USA syrup, "CGP" roasted breakfast potatoes or anson mills cheese grits, chili honey
Chicken & Belgian Waffles$18.95
Covered in 100% pure Vermont, USA syrup, served with your choice of 1 side
More about The Birdhouse, Fancy Chicken & Fine Wine

Browse other tasty dishes in New Braunfels

Cannolis

Shrimp Fajitas

Burritos

Bread Pudding

Spinach Salad

Cornbread

Cappuccino

Lobsters

Map

More near New Braunfels to explore

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

Lockhart

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1205 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (600 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (108 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston